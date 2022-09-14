Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Tel Aviv on Abraham Accords anniversary

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, arrived in Israel on Wednesday during a trip to mark the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

Sheikh Abdullah landed in Tel Aviv with a high-level UAE delegation, state-news agency Wam reported.

It is expected that he will meet with Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid on Thursday, followed by an evening reception with other guests, including President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal.

The reception will be hosted by UAE Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja.

The trip, which will last several days, comes two years after the Abraham Accords were signed in Washington DC.

The UAE and Bahrain were the first Gulf states to enter into formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Since then, improved relations between the countries has led to the opening of embassies as well as significant economic investment in areas such as the diamond and tech industries.

In February last year, the UAE appointed its first ambassador to Israel as the two nations pledged to strengthen ties.

Mohamed Al Khaja was sworn in by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at a ceremony at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The Dubai Ruler wished him success in his new role and called on him to cement a culture of peace, co-existence and tolerance between the countries.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Abdullah also hosted a high-level delegation from the UK on a visit to the Emirates in support of the Abraham Accords.

During the talks with the UK Abraham Accords Group, led by former defence secretary Liam Fox, the two sides discussed the group's efforts to support the agreement and promote tolerance and co-existence.

The UK group also signed an agreement to support, promote and expand the accords with Sharaka, a group founded by young leaders from Israel and the Gulf who are dedicated to ensuring the vision of people-to-people peace becomes a reality.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the delegation and praised their contributions to supporting the peace accords.

He said capitalising on the Abraham Accords will help improve security in the region, establish stable communities and ensure a brighter future.