UAE weather: weekend rain and fog on way as humidity remains high

The UAE is braced for rain, fog, dust and high humidity in some areas this weekend as a bout of unstable weather continues.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast further downpours in eastern and southern areas by the afternoon on both Friday and Saturday.

The wet conditions are expected to be largely restricted to the Northern Emirates, with mostly sunny spells in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

There is the prospect of more fog rolling in on both Saturday and Sunday, with moderate winds contributing to dusty conditions throughout the weekend.

The UAE's weather has been unstable in recent weeks, even as the searing summer heat gives way to cooler temperatures.

On Thursday, the NCM shared dramatic footage of a mini tornado whirling over Sharjah.

It also released video of thunder and lightning streaking across the skies of the emirate on the same evening.

Last week, a mini tornado was spotted sweeping through Al Ain as large parts of the east were lashed by heavy rain and high winds.

Footage of the twister was shared on popular social media channel Storm Centre.

While the weather will remain unpredictable this weekend, temperatures are gradually dropping.

There will be highs of 38°C in Abu Dhabi on Friday, dipping to 35°C by Sunday.

In Dubai, temperatures will peak at 38°C on Friday, falling to 36°C by Sunday.

The lowest temperatures of the weekend will be recorded in Fujairah, with a forecast of 31°C for Sunday.

Humidity will remain high, reaching 95 per cent in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday.