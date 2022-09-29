Mini tornado spotted in Sharjah as weather turns wild

A mini tornado has been captured on camera in rural Sharjah, as changeable autumn conditions continue.

The National Centre of Meteorology shared a video of the weather event, which occurred in a rural part of the emirate.

Tornadoes, colloquially known as twisters, are vertical funnels of rapidly spinning air that typically form during storms.

Heavy rain fell in other areas, videos showed.

Conditions are often changeable in the autumn in the UAE, with temperatures hovering around 40ºC, with uncomfortably high humidity that can reach 100 per cent.

Last week, a mini tornado was spotted sweeping through Al Ain as large parts of the east were lashed by heavy rain and high winds.

Footage of the twister was shared on popular social media channel Storm Centre.

Although uncommon in the UAE, such phenomena can occur during bouts of unstable weather.

Last October, the NCM shared a video on Twitter of a waterspout off the coast of Fujairah.

The weekend forecast predicts partly cloudy weather during the day, with winds reaching between 30-45 kilometres per hour. High humidity at night could result in foggy morning conditions for the next few days.

Temperatures in the UAE will peak in the high 30s at the weekend, with Al Ain reaching 39ºC on Sunday.