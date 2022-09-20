UAE weather: temperature to dip, but muggy conditions continue into weekend

Temperatures across the country are likely to fall over the next two weekends leading into October.

After a long, hot summer, the National Centre of Meteorology said humidity levels would stay high at about 75 per cent, but lower than the 95 to 100 per cent in previous months.

Residents can expect fog in the mornings and a light breeze in the late evening, particularly across the coast.

Rain clouds are expected on Wednesday and Thursday and humidity will increase by night, the NCM has forecast.

There is a probability of mist formation on Friday morning and convective clouds may appear over the mountains by afternoon.

The fog and misty conditions will prevail across the coast and internal areas on Saturday and Sunday morning,

The daytime temperature in Dubai will fall for the first time this month below 40°C with the mercury hovering at 37°C this weekend, according to forecasts from AccuWeather.

Residents of Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will have to wait until the following weekend for any change in the weather.

Forecasts show that it will be early October before maximum temperatures dip below 40°C for most of the country.

The Hajar mountains of Fujairah are the exception. People planning a break in Fujairah will enjoy the minimum temperature hovering at 29°C this weekend with day temperatures at 35°C.

The gradual drop in temperature leading into October is part of regular weather changes when the humidity stays high with heavy fog warnings for motorists on most mornings.

While the temperature begins to fall, sultry conditions will continue with little respite, meteorologists have said.

The changing weather patterns are caused by low-pressure systems and winds blowing from the south-east and north-east over the Arabian Gulf.

The slight shift in temperature is due to low pressure systems that draw in water vapour and moisture from the sea to the inland areas, keeping the humidity levels as high as 80 per cent.

