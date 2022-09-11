'Sweat-tember' on the way as muggy weather forecast

Temperatures expected to reach 45°C as sticky September sets in

Patrick Ryan
Sep 11, 2022
Muggy weather is expected across the UAE this week, according to forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The humidity, which is expected to reach 95 per cent later in the week, will start on Sunday evening and run into Monday morning in coastal areas, with a chance of fog forming as well.

The highest temperature on Sunday is tipped be around 45°C, with humidity peaking at 90 per cent.

Clouds will appear eastward on Monday afternoon, and there will also be winds up to 30 kph.

The hottest temperature on Monday will be in Al Ain, where it is expected to reach 43°C during the day.

The high humidity will continue on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, when there will also be the likelihood of fog or mist forming.

Mezaira will have the highest temperature on Tuesday, up to 43°C.

The temperature will peak at the same temperature on Wednesday, with Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Mezaira all reaching 43°C.

The muggy weather will continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, when again there will be a possibility of mist or fog forming, and winds reaching as high as 40 kph.

On Thursday, Abu Dhabi will be the hottest location in the UAE when temperatures are expected to reach 44°C.

Updated: September 11, 2022, 8:20 AM
