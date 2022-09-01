UAE weather: humid conditions expected over the weekend

Forecasters on Thursday said humidity levels are expected to rise in parts of the UAE.

The National Centre of Meteorology said coastal areas would be chiefly affected ― especially in the evening ― where humidity levels could be as high as 85 per cent.

"[It will be] humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas," the NCM said in its Thursday weather report.

"Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, freshening at times [could cause] blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea."

Temperatures could hit 43ºC in the interior on Thursday and sink as low as 23ºC in the mountains.

More humidity is expected on Friday night and into the weekend, the NCM said, accompanied by some fog or mist formation over some coastal and interior areas, especially in the west of the country.

Winds of up to 35kph could also cause dust clouds.

