President Sheikh Mohamed meets Saudi Arabia's deputy defence minister

President Sheikh Mohamed met Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Defence, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

They reviewed the deep-rooted strategic ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia during talks at Qasr Al Shati.

Prince Khalid conveyed the greetings of Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and shared their wishes for the continued prosperity of the Emirates under Sheikh Mohamed's guidance.

Sheikh Mohamed offered similar sentiments to the country's leadership and the Saudi people.

Sheikh Mohamed and the visiting minister discussed the strong ties between the Gulf nations and reviewed various aspects of co-operation in areas of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed also held talks with Bahrain's King Hamad in the UAE capital.