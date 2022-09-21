Emirati poet and family honoured by President Sheikh Mohamed's surprise visit

President Sheikh Mohamed surprised Emirati poet Ahmed Al Mansoori by paying him a visit this week.

Nearly 70 members of the Al Mansoori family arrived at the poet's house in Al Wathba to see the President on Sunday.

In photos released by the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mohamed can be seen surrounded by happy children. Many elderly women from the family also visited.

Mr Al Mansoori sent an invitation to the President some months ago, asking him to spend some time with him and his family.

“Our Rulers and Sheikh Mohamed have always been close to their people,” said the father of five.

“He came to see his children and brothers and asked about our well-being. We are a nation that is closely attached to the rulers and we are an extension of them.

“The President asked us to continue on the path which our forefathers have laid for us. This country was built by [UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan] and our fathers, who had nothing at the time.

“He said they struggled and now it is the time for us to ensure their struggles have not gone to waste by safeguarding this land and continuing the development and progress.

“This bond and love that we have towards our President and our rulers are unbreakable.”

Mr Al Mansoori’s father and uncle were close aides to Sheikh Zayed.

“He asked each one of us if we needed anything and each one of us told him that all we wished for was his safety and happiness,” he said.

“It was never about us wanting or needing anything.

“His duties and many responsibilities will never keep him too occupied or busy to personally meet his people.”

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, private affairs adviser in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed.