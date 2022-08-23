Cyclists arrested over 'dangerous stunts' on top of Abu Dhabi bridge

Cyclists who performed dangerous stunts with video recording equipment attached to themselves on Sheikh Zayed Bridge have been arrested by Abu Dhabi Police.

They made their way to the top of the bridge and rode their bikes along the top of the structure, risking their lives, police said. The video posted on Monday has since gone viral and been shared by social media users.

Abu Dhabi Police said members of the group, comprising various nationalities, were arrested after performing dangerous stunts on “the top of a bridge in Abu Dhabi”.

The people involved have been referred to the relevant authorities, suspected of breaching traffic safety laws and regulations.

“They used bicycles to perform the stunt in an uncivilised style that endangered the lives of other road users," the Abu Dhabi Police statement said. "They shared the clips on social media, too.”

The video showed a group of three people reaching the top of the bridge before one of them rode down from the top of the arch at high speed.

Another cyclist used a camera fixed to his bike to show the stunt he was performing. Despite losing control and falling along the edge of the structure, he was unhurt.

Police urged young people to follow UAE laws regarding safety and not endanger their own or anyone else's lives.

“People who participate in performances and show off while using bicycles in risky places, as well as posting the clips on social media platforms, can be subject to punishment,” the police statement said.

The force did not say when the stunt took place.