President Sheikh Mohamed joins Arab leaders to inspect Egypt tourism project

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi have inspected the Regal Heights Hotel, which is part of an investment project in El Alamein City.

King Hamad of Bahrain, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, also attended the site with the presidents.

The leaders were briefed about the five-star hotel and watched a fireworks display and parachute performance.

Mr El Sisi hosted a dinner banquet in honour of his guests.

He and Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Bahraini, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders on their arrival at El Alamein International Airport.

They all discussed the ties binding the five Arab countries and their peoples, which are based on brotherhood, compassion and mutual respect and interests.

Mr El Sisi expressed his appreciation for the close historical ties that the Egyptian leadership and people feel towards the other Arab countries.

President Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; and Humaid Abushibs, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority