UAE President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with President El Sisi in Egypt

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Sheikh Mohamed landed at El Alamein International Airport for a visit to Egypt where he was greeted on arrival by Mr El Sisi.

The leaders held talks in the airport's VIP lounge.

The two sides discussed bilateral co-operation and the many opportunities to grow and enhance the strategic partnership between the UAE and Egypt, especially in the economic and development fields.

They also exchanged views on several issues and dossiers of common concern and the latest regional and international developments. They emphasised the need for dialogue, understanding and diplomacy to settle disputes and crises.

The meeting also touched on the importance of strengthening joint Arab action and unity in facing the challenges witnessed by the Arab region.

They affirmed their support for all efforts to reach a permanent solution to crises in the region’s countries that contribute to boosting the foundations of security and stability.