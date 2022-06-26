UAE foreign minister meets Egypt's El Sisi in Cairo

The UAE's foreign affairs minister travelled to Cairo to meet Egypt's president on Sunday.

Abdel Fattah El Sisi welcomed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, at the Presidential Palace in Cairo.

Egypt's president wished the people of the Emirates prosperity under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed and praised the UAE's pivotal role in achieving peace and development in the region.

He also emphasised Egypt's pride in its long-standing ties with the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed greetings from Sheikh Mohamed, who also sent a message of keenness to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Also discussed in the meeting were ways to enhance bilateral co-operation, a foundation of stability in the region.

President El Sisi said he welcomed the meeting and that the important Egyptian-Emirati relationship extended for more than 50 years.

Sheikh Abdullah agreed that the relationship was becoming increasingly solid and praised the role of Egypt in its pursuit of peace.

The meeting was attended by Maryam Al Kaabi, UAE ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, chief executive and managing director of ADQ Holding Company.