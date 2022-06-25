Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Greece's foreign minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has received Nikos Dendias, Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs.

At a business dinner banquet in Abu Dhabi, the ministers discussed opportunities to strengthen co-operation across various fields, news agency Wam reported.

They also reviewed issues of mutual interest, including regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Mr Dendias, praising the relationship between the UAE and Greece.

He said the diplomatic relations, which began in 1976, have been in continuous progress.

In May, the countries agreed to create a €4 billion ($4.22bn) initiative to invest in the Greek economy.

Investments will be made in sectors including infrastructure, renewable and new forms of energy, health care and pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, and logistics.

Mr Dendias offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa and wished further progress and prosperity for the UAE under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The Greek minister said his country was proud of the good relations it has with the UAE.