Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romania's foreign minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, received Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The ministers discussed ways to boost co-operation in various fields of mutual interest, state news agency Wam reported.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah said the visit highlighted the good relations between the two countries and that there were promising opportunities for growth in all fields.

During the meeting, Mr Aurescu extended his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa and wished the UAE further progress and prosperity under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed.

He said Romania was eager to co-operate with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Minister of State for Food Security.

Sheikh Abdullah also talked by phone to Park Jin, South Korea's new Minister of Foreign Affairs. They discussed bilateral relations and co-operation.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE was keen to further strengthen relations with South Korea.

He also congratulated Mr Park on being appointed to the role and wished him success.