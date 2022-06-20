Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iran's minister of foreign affairs

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Monday received a phone call from Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, the ministers talked about issues of mutual concern and discussed the prospects for co-operation to serve the interests of their countries.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed, was keen to support efforts that promoted security and stability in the region.