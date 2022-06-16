Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences to Burkina Faso after terror attack

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has offered his condolences to Olivia Rouamba, Burkina Faso's Minister of Foreign Affairs, after a terrorist attack that led to at least 79 deaths.

During a telephone call, Sheikh Abdullah strongly denounced the attack, extending his condolences to the people of Burkina Faso and the families of the victims, news agency Wam reported.

Minister Rouamba expressed her thanks and appreciation.

The attack by Islamist extremists was among the bloodiest in a nearly seven-year insurgency.

Lt Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the country's de facto leader, declared three days of mourning on Tuesday after the weekend attack.

The massacre, carried out by groups affilitated with Al Qaeda and ISIS, is the second worst in the history of Burkina’s insurgency that started in 2015 when the extremists launched cross-border raids from Mali, AFP reported.