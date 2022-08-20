President Sheikh Mohamed orders Dh25m in urgent aid for flood-hit Sudan

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered humanitarian aid worth Dh25 million to be delivered to Sudan, to support thousands of people affected by devastating floods in the country.

At least 70 people have been killed and more than 14,000 homes were damaged due to extreme weather, a senior official said on Thursday.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) on Monday estimated that about 38,000 people in Sudan had been affected by torrential rains and floods since the start of the rainy season.

During the rainy season last year, about 314,500 people were affected in the African nation, figures compiled by Ocha show.

Crucial funds from the UAE will help people displaced by the floods, improving the living conditions of those affected and supporting family members of victims of the hazardous conditions.

The aid will strengthen Sudan's efforts to recover from the damage caused by floods, which hit many parts of the country.

The disbursement highlights the solidarity of the UAE and its people with Sudan, state news agency Wam reported.

The assistance is in line with the UAE's humanitarian vision to help people in need around the globe, authorities said.

The UAE has provided Dh13 billion of foreign aid since the start of last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said.

The figures were revealed to mark World Humanitarian Day on Friday, an occasion established by the UN to raise awareness about humanitarian assistance worldwide and the importance of international co-operation.

