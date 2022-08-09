UAE sends more than 350 tonnes of food and medical aid to Sudan

The UAE has sent a plane carrying more than 350 tonnes of food items and medical aid to Sudan.

The shipment will help thousands of people who have been affected and displaced by tribal conflict in Darfur states.

Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, 380 tonnes of essential food items and 4.5 tonnes of medicines were distributed by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The food aid included items such as rice, flour, sugar, milk, tea and lentils, as well as personal care products.

In addition to food and medical aid, eight wells — four in east Darfur and four in west Darfur — are being dug to extract potable water.

The foundation said it will continue to deliver aid to Sudan under the guidance of the UAE leadership in a bid to confirm the strong and distinguished relationship between the two countries.