Dubai Police cannons take position to mark Eid Al Adha

Dubai Police cannons are ready to announce the start of Eid Al Adha.

The force announced two places in the emirate for Eid Al Adha cannons.

The firing of the cannon will mark beginning of the Muslim holiday.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency, said the cannons will be in two different locations: Zabeel Grand Mosque at Zabeel Area and Al Mankhool Prayer Ground.

“Dubai Police keen to keep the tradition alive in the country. The cannons announce officially the end of Ramadan and celebrates the beginning of Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha,” Major General Al Gaithi said.

Dubai police have been firing their cannons on special occasions such Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha and during Ramadan since the early 1960s.

During Ramadan this year, the force’s cannons were distributed across 11 different locations in the emirate to mark Iftar time, including at Atlantis the Palm, Burj Khalifa, Al Seef, Al Waheda at Century Mall Dubai, and in Hatta in front of Emirates Co-operative Society and Hatta Hill Park.