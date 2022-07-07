Free parking in Dubai for Eid Al Adha

Dubai’s Road and Transports Authority has announced free parking and a change to public transport times for Eid Al Adha.

The public and private sector will be off from July 8 to July 11, with work resuming on July 12. Eid will fall on July 9.

Public parking will be free of charge across Dubai, except for the multi-level parking terminals during the public holidays.

The Dubai Metro Red and Green lines will run from 5am to 1am on all four days.

Public buses will operate from 4.30am to 12.30am on Thursday, 5am to 12.30am on Friday and 6am to 1am on Saturday and Sunday.

Marine transport will also be available. The Water Bus from Marina Mall to Marina Walk will run from 11am to 11.40pm, from Marina Promenade to Marina Mall and from Marina Terrace to Marina Walk from 1.55pm to 10.20pm, and from Marina Mall to Bluewaters from 4.10pm to 11.45pm.

The Water Taxi service will be on-demand from 3pm to 11pm. Prior booking is required.

