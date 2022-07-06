Dubai Police to step up patrols during Eid Al Adha holiday

Dubai Police have urged the public to follow precautionary measures in busy public places during the Eid Al Adha holiday, with increased patrols planned across the emirate to ensure public safety.

Authorities said 412 traffic police patrols will be stationed in key areas to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during the holiday.

Police will focus on tourist areas, malls and commercial centres with plans to send 3,200 policemen, 2,400 security guards, 62 ambulances, 442 paramedics and 10 marine boats across Dubai, while 165 lifeguards will monitor the emirate's beaches, the force said in a statement.

About 650 volunteers will be located in tourist attractions and shopping centres to ensure Covid-19 safety measures, such as the wearing of masks, are being observed.

“We will intensify patrols of all kinds, to secure all mosques and grand prayer grounds and deploy traffic, security patrols and volunteers across the emirate to ensure its security and safety,” said Maj Gen Abdullah Al Ghaithi, director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency and chairman of the Events Security Committee.

“We have instructed our police patrols and wardens to step up efforts to protect people’s lives and ensure their happiness, especially during this happy occasion.”

People are advised to call 911 for all non-urgent incidents.

Maj Gen Al Gaithi urged motorists to be extra cautious and slow down when driving in residential and crowded areas.

“Pedestrians should be careful and only cross roads from designated areas,” he said.

Eid Al Adha 2022: 31 things to do, eat and see over the long weekend