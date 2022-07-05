Eid Al Adha 2022: 31 things to do, eat and see over the long weekend

With Eid Al Adha 2022 scheduled to fall on July 8 and last until July 11, the UAE is gearing up for a long weekend.

Restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues have put together various deals, discounts and other delights for those staying in the UAE, although ensure you adhere to the latest Covid-19 rules.

Here are a few things to try out and places to go this Eid.

Fireworks

While a number of venues have cancelled their pyrotechnic plans owing to the heat, you can still catch some firework displays in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Yas Bay Waterfront will have fireworks for all days of the long Eid weekend, at 9pm. Festival Bay at Festival City Mall in Dubai will put on a single show on July 10, at 8pm.

Meal deals

Mamsha Al Saadiyat

From left: Ten 11 Beach, The Steak Room, Beirut Sur Mer are restaurants based at Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

A veritable hub for foodies in the capital, Mamsha Al Saadiyat has an ongoing lucky draw for the summer, including over the long Eid weekend. Diners spending a minimum of Dh200 at the various restaurants in the area — choose from Raclette, Black Tap, The Steak Room and Beirut Sur Mer among others — can enter the Spend & Win draw for a chance to win free meals worth Dh25,000, which can be redeemed for up to one year.

Guests dining at any of the outlets can also get buy one, get one free access to Soul Beach on Saadiyat Island.

Until September 4; various timings; minimum spend of Dh200; Cultural District, Abu Dhabi

Set menu at MasterChef, the TV Experience

At this restaurant themed after the hit global show, a subsidised set menu will give diners the chance to savour food inspired by past finalists and winners. For Dh200, two people can indulge in a vegetarian or non-vegetarian option.

Standout options on the vegetarian menu include a strawberry gazpacho starter, a quinotto with Parmigiano Reggiano and a guava sorbet vegan dessert. For meat and seafood eaters, options include crispy calamari with saffron mayo and Josper-grilled striploin as well as a dense and fudgy chocolate brownie topped with walnuts for dessert.

The Eid set menu is served only on July 11; 1pm-10pm; MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina; 04 550 8111; www.masterchefdxb.com

Unlimited chaat at Sagar Ratna

Home-grown vegetarian Marwari restaurant Sagar Ratna is giving lovers of Indian street food classics the chance to go all out this Eid. For Dh50, up to two people can order anything from the restaurant's chaat menu, including the newly launched and popular Pink City Pull Me Up Chaat.

Other chaats on the menu include paani puri, bhel puri, dahi vada, dahi puri, Jodhpuri shahi samosa chaat, Jaipuri chaat and masala boondi.

From July 7 to 14, at Sagar Ratna branches in Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Oud Metha, Dubai; 04 453 3364; www.instagram.com/sagarratnadubai

Hickory’s Eid Al Adha brunch

Hickory's Restaurant at Yas Links Abu Dhabi will host a special Eid-themed brunch. Photo: Hickory's Restaurant

Hickory’s Restaurant at the Yas Links Abu Dhabi golf club will be hosting a buffet brunch for Eid Al Adha, with a variety of dishes inspired by Arabian and international cuisine. Packages are valid for three hours from arrival time.

July 9; 12.30pm-3.30pm; packages start at Dh150 for adults; Dh75 for children aged 7 to 12; Yas Link Golf Club, Yas Island; 02 404 3077; www.troonabudhabi.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s brunch

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr will host a special Eid-themed brunch on July 9. Photo: Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr will be hosting an Eid Al Adha-themed brunch at CuiScene. The buffet will feature a seafood bar, craving station, ouzi station, sushi bar, Middle Eastern dishes and a special children’s buffet.

July 9; 11.30am-2.30pm; packages start at Dh295; Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi; 02 654 3238; www.fairmont.com

Kids eat for free at Legoland Water Park

Hit one of the 20 water slides and attractions designed for families with children aged 2 to 12. Photo: Legoland

Over the Eid Al Adha weekend, families can enjoy a more wallet-friendly trip to Legoland Water Park, as one child per paying adult enters for free after 5pm at Waves Bistro. The Kids Eat for Free deal includes vegetarian and non-vegetarian burgers and wraps.

When you’re not planning your next meal at the water park, hit one of the 20 water slides and attractions designed for families with children aged 2 to 12. Highlights include Joker Soaker, Red Rush rafts and the Lego Slide Racers.

Thursday to Tuesday, 10am-7pm; Legoland Water Park, Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 820 3123; www.legoland.ae

All-you-can-eat menu at Khau Galli

Khau Galli will serve unlimited dishes for Dh49 over the long Eid Al Adha weekend. Photo: Khau Galli

Pav bhaji with extra pav, Maggi noodles with extra cheese, chilli idli with extra chutney. Indulge in these and more vegetarian-friendly dishes at Khau Galli — and keep them coming — only for Dh49.

The Bollywood-inspired JLT restaurant also serves chaat, sandwiches, grills, momos and Indian sweetmeats (the jalebi is a must-have), and is offering diners an all-you-can-eat offer for the entire duration of the long Eid weekend.

Eid weekend; Dh49; Cluster T, JLT, Dubai; 04 589 6525; thekhaugalli.com

Eid lunch at Ce La Vi

Black truffle risotto on Ce La Vi's Eid lunch menu. Photo: Ce La Vi

The sky-high pan-Asian restaurant is serving a three-course lunch menu, which includes its signature dishes at a fraction of their price. For Dh140 a pop, guests can sample starters such as fried calamari, crispy potato hash, roasted mushroom soup or burrata salad; mains such as pan-seared salmon, yuzu-marinated chicken or black truffle risotto; and desserts such as miso caramel vanilla mousse, vegan gluten-free apricot cake, chocolate salted caramel tart or a trio of sorbets.

Sunday to Tuesday, July 10-12; noon-3pm; Dh140; level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai; 04 582 6111; www.celavi.com

Afternoon tea at Godiva Cafe

The cafe dedicated to the popular Belgian chocolate brand, is offering a two-person discount at its Rixos Premium Dubai JBR outpost. Pay Dh245 for two (instead of Dh155 per person) for an indulgent selection of chocolate-dipped strawberries, red velvet cappuccino and non-alcoholic strawberry mojito.

All guests dining at Godiva during the Eid weekend can also get a 25 per cent discount on signature chocolate boxes, an apt gift or cheat treat.

Eid weekend; 3pm-6pm; Dh245 for two; Rixos Premium Dubai JBR; 04 520 0000; www.rixos.com

Sunday brunch at Garage

Known for its “BIG” Saturday brunch, Garage restaurant at W Abu Dhabi is introducing a Sunday brunch as well, for Eid Al Adha. In addition to its signature dishes (think dim sum trolleys, jing jiang chicken rolls, butter chicken burrito and sashimi galore), the Sunday spread will also serve an array of Middle Eastern dishes as an homage to the holiday. Enjoy these to a backdrop of tunes spun by DJ Darko De Jan and a live violinist.

Sunday, July 10; 1pm-4pm; from Dh299; W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island; 02 656 0000; www.garageabudhabi.com

Parties

Dinner and a show at The Theatre

Acclaimed Lebanese-Armenian composer Guy Manoukian has curated a spectacular show for The Theater this Eid. The home-grown dinner, show and cabaret venue will put on reimagined classics such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Greatest Showman, as well as hosting awe-inducing acrobats and dancers. The new shows will continue for the rest of the summer.

From Sunday, July 10; from 10pm; Dh500 minimum spend per person; Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; 04 222 2268; reservations@thetheaterdubai.com

EDM party at W Lounge

The W Lounge at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

Start off the long weekend with an electronic dance music party at the W Lounge. Music producer and DJ Diass is in charge of the beats with his sound that is popular on dance floors around the world.

Friday, July 8; 11pm-1am; Dh100 for entry; Dh3,000 for VIP table; W Lounge at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island; 02 656 0000; www.marriott.com

Special performance at Dream Dubai

Catch shows full of songs, dances and acrobatics at Dream Dubai, as specially choreographed performances for Eid take place.

The destination will open on Monday, with shows started at 10pm until 1am, with a party on until 4am.

Roller skaters, aerialists, singers and more provide the entertainment, while guests can feast on dishes from a menu offering an eclectic selection from Mediterranean to international cuisine.

Monday, July 11; 8pm-4am; Address Beach Resort, JBR; 04 220 0224; www.dreamdxb.com

Take a late-night dip at Areia

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai — Jumeirah Beach’s Areia is hosting an evening pool party on July 10. Photo: Hilton

Areia Beach Bar & Grill at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai — Jumeirah Beach is set to host an evening pool party on Sunday, July 10.

The Sunday Night Swim Party @ Areia kicks off at 6pm, an hour before sunset, and continues well into the night. For Dh100, sip on refreshing free-flowing drinks and tuck into the food served at live stations, with items including kofta, shawarma and shish tawook. From the pool, enjoy views of Ain Dubai and Bluewaters Island.

July 10; from 6pm; Dh199 per person; DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai — Jumeirah Beach; www.dubaijumeirahbeach.doubletree.com

Free pool access and ladies’ night at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

DJs will perform for Eid at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi. Photo: Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

The beach club on Reem Island is having a Saturday night party at its Garden of Cove section, which offers free pool access; the pool will also remain open until the wee hours of the morning.

Ladies can also enjoy four free beverages and a buy-one-get-one-free offer on shisha, while men can get unlimited beverages from 9pm to midnight for Dh249. DJs Monkeye and Eldar Stuff will provide musical entertainment for the evening.

Saturday, July 9; 8pm onwards; Makers District, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi; 056 398 7895; covebeachabudhabi.com

Interactive experience at RollDXB

A three-day interactive experience themed around a popular Netflix sci-fi show set in 1980s small-town America is coming to RollDXB. The venue will have a special set-up themed on a supernatural parallel universe, and food and drinks will also follow the theme. Guests are also encouraged to come dressed up in '80s-inspired outfits.

July 8 to 10; noon-11pm; Dh100 for one hour; RollDXB, Mina Rashid, Dubai; 04 238 6202; www.rolldxb.com

Shop the sales

Summer sale at Aldar malls

The Eid weekend coincides with the summer sale taking place at malls owned by Aldar. It includes lucky draws and discounts of up to 75 per cent at 150 stores in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

Shoppers who spend more than Dh300 at Yas Mall are eligible to participate in the Spend & Win campaign, for a chance to drive home in a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, while those who spend a minimum of Dh200 at World Trade Centre and Jimi malls can win one million Darna points.

Mega Souk Sale at Souk Al Marfa

Shop for discounts at Souk Al Marfa in Deira, Dubai, until July 17. Photo: Souk Al Marfa

The Mega Souk Sale is on at Deira Islands' Souk Al Marfa until July 17. More than 100 shops are offering up discounts of up to 50 per cent across several sections of the souq, including on electronics, gaming, fashion and carpets.

The fully air-conditioned souq stretches 1.9 kilometres along the Deira Islands waterfront and features a dedicated Thai Market with street food, clothing and handicrafts from the country. A collection of UAE antiques and rarities has also recently gone on display.

Open Sunday to Thursday, noon-midnight, Fridays, 2pm-2am, and Saturdays, noon-2am; Souk Al Marfa, Deira Islands; www.soukalmarfa.ae

Dubai Summer Surprises

Another massive sale that coincides with the Eid holiday is DSS, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Shoppers can enjoy up to 75 per cent off across 800 brands in 3,500 outlets in malls across the city.

Regular sales aside, here are some big-win opportunities this year: spend Dh500 at The Dubai Mall for a chance to win the DSS Biggest Deal of the Year, Dh1 million; spend Dh300 at Dubai Festival City Mall to play the Winning Dome for gift cards of up to Dh20,000; spend Dh200 at Oasis Mall for a chance to win 150,000 Shukran points; or spend Dh300 at Mall of the Emirates and the four City Centre malls for a chance to win one million Share points.

Gifts

Intellect Coffee

Coffee connoisseurs can pick up beans that pay homage to the Arab world. Home-grown speciality coffee brand Intellect offers a medium-roast Emirati Plain Edition and light-roast Saudi Plain Edition. Both ranges are made from single-origin 100 per cent Arabica beans sourced from the Minas Gerais region in Brazil, and have a spicy and nutty flavour profile with notes of cinnamon, anise, cardamom, roasted almonds and cacao. Delivery is available across the Emirates.

Dh32.50 for 250 grams; Goshi Warehouses, Al Quoz 3, Dubai; 050 466 9376

Sugargram

For those with a sweet tooth the gift of cakes or chocolates from Sugargram are sure to work a treat. The home-grown brand, which is best known for its bite-sized cupcakes, has designed an Eid-y Bitty Cupcake City Box, complete with a fluffy lamb sleeve. Flavours include triple chocolate, rose and Nutella, apple crumble and Lotus biscuit, as well as the new mint-chocolate chip. Pay Dh135 for a box of 25 or Dh300 for a box of 50.

Other options include the Eid Tin(y) Cake (Dh55), which comes with a hard chocolate shell; and the Eid Mu-Baaah!-Rak cake (Dh225), a creamy-chocolaty creation for larger gatherings.

From Dh55; place orders via Deliveroo, ChatFood or Talabat

Bateel

While Bateel is best known for its dates, the brand also does festive gift boxes with single-origin chocolate truffles, pralines, dragees, ganache and French biscuits in gianduja, salted caramel, and hazelnut and almond flavours. Pick and choose from among these, and have them packed in an Eid Al Adha-themed wooden or mirror-finished gift box.

From Dh48, Bateel stores across the UAE; www.bateel.com

Lamb leg at Ikea

Don't turn up empty-handed to an Eid feast when, for the occasion, the Swedish furniture store known for its meatballs is offering a 4-kilogram braised lamb leg. Served over aromatic spiced ouzi rice, and alongside minced lamb, fattoush salad and two sauces, the takeway meal can be shared by up to five people. Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance.

Until July 15; Dh275 (Dh225 for Ikea members); 800 4532; www.ikea.com/ae

Staycations

Studio One Hotel

Studio One Hotel has created the Ultimate Family Eid Staycation package. Photo: Studio One Hotel

The Studio City hotel has put together a package for families looking for a local break this Eid. Two adults and two children can stay for one night in The Apartment for Dh510, with breakfast included. There’s also free access to the games room and karaoke, and free cinema screenings at noon and 7pm, all subject to availability. You can also opt for early check-in and late check-out.

Offer available between July 8 to 18; Dh510 for one night, two adults and two children; Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Dubai; 800 788 346; www.studioonehotel.com

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche is offering discounts on stays for two adults this Eid. Photo: Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Two adults can stay for Dh625 per night at this five-star property, and the price includes a breakfast and Eid Al Adha dinner buffet at Corniche Dining. There’s also 25 per cent off on all food and beverages, plus the same discount on spa treatments.

Offer available until July 15; Dh625 per night, two adults; Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East, Abu Dhabi; 02 813 7777; www.sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Doubletree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

The Hello Summer deal at Doubletree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is for two adults and two children who book three nights or more. Photo: Doubletree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

This Ras Al Khaimah property is offering 25 per cent off on room rates this Eid and summer, with free stays and meals for children under 12. The Hello Summer deal is for two adults and two children who book three nights or more, and included in the package is a free set menu dinner at any a la carte restaurant, 20 per cent off on spa treatments, 10 per cent off on watersports, two free Jais Sledder tickets per room and 30 per cent off at Jais Flight zip line, Jais Sky Tour and 1484 by Puro restaurant, also in Jebel Jais.

Offer available until September 30 for bookings before September 15; prices vary; Doubletree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah; 07 203 0000; www.hilton.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort

The all-inclusive package at Centara Mirage Beach Resort is great for families, as it starts from Dh2,000 and includes unlimited access to all facilities. Photo: Centara Mirage Beach Resort

This all-inclusive package is great for families, as it starts from Dh2,000 and includes unlimited access to all facilities, including the water park and lagoon pools, a lazy river, splash play area, water slides and cliff jumping platforms, as well as the rope climbing course. It also includes select food and beverage menus throughout the resort.

Offer available until July 12; from Dh2,000; Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Deira Islands; 04 522 9999; www.centarahotelsresorts.com

Park Hyatt Dubai

The Eid staycation package on offer at this five-star property allows guests to save up to 30 per cent on room rates. It includes daily breakfast for two adults and two children, 20 per cent off on dining at 15 restaurants and bars, free access to mini golf, including equipment, plus the driving range and other practice facilities. You can also book an early check-in or late check-out, and enjoy access to all the pools, Lagoon Beach and Cave Kids Club.

Offer available until September 30; prices vary; Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort; 04 602 1234; www.parkhyattdubai.com

Rove Downtown

Rove Downtown is offering two free cinema tickets at Reel Boutique for each night's stay booked. Photo: Rove

Upgrade the date-night classic combination of dinner and a movie, to a night away and a movie with Rove Downtown. The Dubai hotel is offering free cinema tickets for two people at Reel Boutique cinema, with a night’s stay booked at the hotel. The cinema, located at the hotel, shows all of the latest blockbuster films, with a menu of movie-ready snacks available to buy.

Stays start at Dh449; Rove Downtown, Dubai; 04 561 9000; www.rovehotels.com/en/hotels/rove-downtown

Check out more staycation options here.

One for pets

Pawsome summer at Festival Plaza

Pet lovers can head to Festival Plaza, which will be hosting animal-friendly activities throughout July. This includes a petting zoo, mini-indoor pop-up market and puppy Pilates. The petting zoo is open to those who spend Dh20 anywhere in the mall, while The Market — which sits opposite the zoo — will have products from home-grown vendors. There will also be an artist on hand to sketch caricatures of pets for free.

Meanwhile, puppy Pilates will take place every Saturday at 10am and guests are welcome along with their pooches. The class is Dh100 and all proceeds will be donated to K9 Friends Dubai. Pre-registration is required. There will also be a pet adoption day every Sunday from 10am to 4pm, with organisations such as K9 Friends, Amanda’s Animal Rescue UAE and more.

During Eid weekend, there's a challenge to crack a code and win a cash prize of Dh100,000.

Free entry; Monday to Friday, 7am-11pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-midnight; Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, Dubai; www.dubaifestivalplaza.com

25 new things to do indoors in the UAE this summer — in pictures