Emiratisation not a burden for private sector, UAE hiring official says

Private sector employers will be able to thrive while fulfilling their requirement to hire more UAE nationals, a top official said on Monday.

Businesses are set to be given a helping hand by the government in efforts to support young Emirati talent entering the workplace.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, secretary general of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said that hiring Emiratis should not encumber a business.

“The government has also subsidised a training programme for one year, so the private sector will not be burdened with these costs," he said on Dubai Eye's Business Breakfast radio show.

“We will ensure the young talent will be available and will have a direct hire contract with the employer."

Under government plans, young Emirati talent will be given a helping hand into new private sector businesses to support the “economic backbone” of the UAE and create 15,000 new jobs a year.

A major government recruitment drive launched in 2020 set plans to ensure 10 per cent of the private sector workforce was Emirati by 2026.

Under the Nafis programme, it is hoped a further 75,000 Emiratis will join the private sector in that time.

Businesses can post jobs and Emiratis can apply for positions at https://nafis.gov.ae/. A company that fails to reach the target must pay Dh6,000 a month for every Emirati it fails to hire.

“Our aim is to find representation for our young talent in the private sector, as it is the backbone of our economy and we want our young talent to be part of this economy contribution in the near future,” Mr Al Mazrouei said.

“This will create around 15,000 jobs every year in high-skilled roles within companies.

“We are creating a partnership with companies, and listening to employers to understand the challenges so we can support them.”

Under a range of measures to secure Emiratis private sector jobs, university graduates will have their salaries topped up by Dh5,000 by the government as an incentive.

Child support payments will also be available, along with unemployment benefits, a national healthcare programme and vocational counselling.

Other stimuli include financial grants for Emiratis over 50 to take early retirement to start their own business.

A unified job posting platform managed by the ETCC will connect Emiratis with vacancies in the private sector, while a business development centre will help employers to identify talent from a huge number of job seekers, Mr Al Mazrouei said.

Meanwhile, young Emirati talent will be offered financial support paid for by the government.

“Our aim is to connect the demand with the supply,” Mr Al Mazrouei said.

“We have seen a positive move from the private sector to register for this platform, and we encourage them to continue to post vacancies.

“The private sector will look for someone who has experience, knowledge and skills.

“Employers need to find young people prepared to join the private sector.

“There are lots of opportunities for young people.”