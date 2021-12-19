Sheikh Khalid meets Emiratis who made switch from public to private sector jobs

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has issued directives to expand career-building initiatives for Emiratis to focus on priority sectors.

The orders came during a meeting with Emiratis who are working in leading private companies after graduating from government upskilling programmes.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khalid spoke to young Emiratis about their experiences forging successful careers in the private sector, and expressed pride in their work to help drive forward the nation’s progress.

Mohammed Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Economic Development, and Ali Al Ketbi, chairman of the Department of Government Support, also attended the meeting.