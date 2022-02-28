Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces new private sector Emiratisation drive

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister, has announced the launch of a new drive to boost the Emirati workforce in the private sector.

The Ruler of Dubai, after chairing a meeting of the UAE Cabinet at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, said the government would provide “additional incentives” for companies supporting the employment of citizens.

Sheikh Mohammed pledged that Emiratis would “remain a priority” in regards to job opportunities as well as housing, development and education.

“Today, we have adopted a new policy for classifying private sector establishments in a way that supports the objectives and plans of Emiratisation, provides additional incentives for companies supporting the employment of citizens, and consolidates the government's partnership with the private sector in this field,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“The citizen will remain a priority in housing, development, education, and job and economic opportunities.

“The citizen is the compass of the government and the role of the government is to establish an effective balance between our rapid economic growth and the provision of a better and more generous life for our citizens.”

The UAE set out plans in September to ensure 10 per cent of the private-sector workforce were citizens in the next five years.

A series of initiatives were launched to increase the number of Emirati private-sector workers by 75,000, by 2026, as part of the Nafis programme.

These included paid training programmes, subsidies for Emiratis working in the private sector and support for local entrepreneurs looking to leave the public sector and start up their own companies.

More than 2,000 Emiratis joined the UAE's private sector in the first three months of the major recruitment drive.

New council to shape tourism plans

Sheikh Mohammed said the cabinet had established the Emirates Council for Balanced Development to help shape projects to develop the “regions and villages” of the UAE.

“We approved the establishment of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development headed by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“The council's goal is to develop plans, implement projects and build private government partnerships to develop the Emirates' regions and villages in terms of tourism and development to provide opportunities for its citizens and a future for its children.

“I am optimistic about Theyab bin Mohamed and the ability of the young people.”

Sheikh Mohammed said the cabinet had also adopted “a set of international economic, security and environmental agreements and an institutional system to consolidate tolerance and coexistence” during the meeting.