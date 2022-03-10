UAE salary guide: how much can Emiratis earn in Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

RELATED: UAE salary guide 2022: how much should you be earning?

Emirati professionals are increasingly turning to the private sector for career progression, driven by government efforts to further develop the UAE labour market for citizens, according to a report by recruitment consultancy Michael Page.

Initiatives such as the Emirati HR Development Council, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in July last year are helping to boost Emirati interest in the private sector, Michael Page's 2022 Emiratisation salary and hiring insights guide found.

Michael Page polled more than 1,400 Emirati professionals last year as it prepared the guide.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, “we saw a huge shift in the market with strong, qualified UAE national candidates receiving multiple offers — this is the busiest the Emiratisation job market has been”, said Samantha Wright, managing consultant for Emiratisation at Michael Page.

“Emiratis are not only looking for attractive salaries and financial benefits when joining a company; they are also looking for learning and career progression and how their work can directly impact business growth.”

The jobs market in the UAE, the second-largest Arab economy, has made a strong recovery from the coronavirus-induced slowdown on the back of the government’s fiscal and monetary measures.

About 76 per cent of UAE employers plan to expand their workforce in 2022, according to a survey in February by jobs portal Bayt.com and market research company YouGov.

What is the salary and employment outlook for Emirati private sector jobseekers this year? Read on to find out.

Are private sector Emirati professionals expecting a salary rise in 2022?

Last month, a survey by recruitment company Hays found that a majority of private sector Emirati employees expect their salaries to increase over the next 12 months (see our slideshow above) as business confidence and hiring activity return to pre-coronavirus levels.

Half of all Emiratis surveyed said they expect an increase in salary, compared with 43 per cent in 2021, while 48 per cent expect their wage to remain the same and 2 per cent expect a decrease, according to the Hays Emiratisation Salary Guide, which polled more than 180 Emiratis in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“This is the first time since running our annual salary survey that we have seen expectations for salary increases outweigh those expecting their salary to remain the same year on year within the Emirati community,” said Grace Eldridge, business manager of Emiratisation at Hays.

“Confidence in the market is at a three-year high, with business activity generally above and beyond pre-pandemic levels in the UAE. As a result, we expect a higher number of salary increases to be awarded this year than in the past two years.”