Business activity in Arab world's largest economies continued to rise in January

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economy of Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace amid a rise in Omicron cases and softer demand growth.

The seasonally adjusted Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index posted a reading of 53.2 in January, down from 53.9 in December, but signalling a solid improvement in the health of the non-oil private sector of the Arab world’s largest economy.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates expansion while one below points to a contraction.

“Customer demand in the non-oil sector was quelled by the Omicron variant at the start of the year, leading to slower rises in activity and new business and the softest improvement in business conditions since October 2020,” David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said. “Export sales decreased for the first time since last March, as companies also blamed high costs for global shipping and transport.”

The upturn in the UAE’s non-oil private sector economic activity also slowed from the December high but remains strong overall. The UAE gauge, which gives a snapshot of business activity, stood at 54.1 in January, down from 55.6 in December.