Saudi Aramco halts some LPG exports due to structural damage at plant

Saudi Aramco halted liquefied ⁠petroleum gas exports from its Juaymah terminal in ⁠eastern Saudi Arabia this week ​after a part of the delivery system carrying propane and butane was ⁠structurally damaged, the company said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on February 23, and Aramco halted LPG exports as it activated its emergency response plan, the company said.

Propane and butane deliveries scheduled from Juaymah for ​the ⁠next few weeks have ‌been cancelled, while the scope and duration of the impact remain ​under evaluation, the company added.

No leaks were reported and no injuries occurred, Aramco said. Shipments of LPG from the west coast are not impacted, it added.

The problem was caused by the collapse of a portion of the trestle carrying propane and butane pipes, sources said earlier, citing a notice from Aramco to customers.

The Juaymah terminal, located near the Jafurah gasfield and Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gases, which include propane and butane.

The halt in deliveries hits propane and butane markets at the worst possible time as Saudi ​exports are critical for buyers in Japan, ‌Korea, China and India, ⁠Dubai-based NitrolTrading told clients in a note.

Average ​monthly exports of LPG from Juaymah averaged about 450,000 ​tons in ‌2025 and 2024, Kpler shiptracking data showed.

Last year, at least 60 per cent ⁠of LPG exports from Juaymah were bound for ⁠India, the Kpler data showed, while China received around 15 per cent of the exports.

Propane futures for March on the Far East index surged nearly 5 per cent after the Asian market close to above $590 per tonne, LSEG ​pricing data showed, hitting its highest level since early April 2025.