Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Tanzanian President at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed and Ms Hassan discussed ways to extend co-operation between their countries.

The meeting took place on Tanzania's national day at the world's fair, an event which included musical and theatrical performances, as well as investment forums.

Ms Hassan said the theme of Expo, Connecting Minds, Creating The Future chimed well with her country’s own theme, Ready To Take Off.

“These two themes embrace the new age of investment and trade with strategic partners like the UAE, in particular, and the Gulf in general,” she said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome you all to Tanzania, where the business and investment environment are more than conducive. Come one, come all to Tanzania.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said Tanzania’s participation gave visitors a window into the country’s culture.

“Tanzania has always been one of the UAE’s closest partners in the region across cultural, economic, and political fronts, and we look forward to expanding our partnership in various areas of mutual interest,” he said.

The talks came a day after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Ms Hassan in Abu Dhabi.