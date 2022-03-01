Etihad Rail: tracks between Abu Dhabi and Dubai now linked

Key part of the project stretches 256 kilometres between both emirates

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Etihad Rail, on the Abu Dhabi to Dubai line.
The National
Mar 01, 2022

The first railway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is now complete, authorities said on Tuesday.

The line stretches for 256 kilometres and includes 29 bridges, 60 crossings and 137 drainage channels, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

About 13,300 workers toiled for more than 47 million hours to make it happen.

A rendering of a train to be used on the UAE’s new passenger rail service. All Photos: Etihad Rail

The segment of line is a key part of Etihad Rail's network that will carry passengers and freight between the emirates and eventually across the country.

News of the completion was announced by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Etihad Rail.

“The completion of the main railway of the 'UAE National Rail Network' project between Dubai and Abu Dhabi represents an important pivotal phase that shows the great benefits of this national project in linking all the emirates of the country and enhancing the transportation process between industrial and economic centers, and facilitating transportation within the UAE," said Sheikh Maktoum.

Etihad Rail: what is the region's biggest train project - and where does it go?

Sheikh Theyab said: “The completion of the main railway will enhance the strategic position of the project at the transport and infrastructure levels, and contributes to the promotion of sustainable development in the UAE, and the consolidation of its position to remain in the first ranks at the regional and global levels.”

The Etihad Rail route - in pictures

Railroad workers preparing tracks at the depot. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

Railroad workers preparing tracks at the depot. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

Updated: March 01, 2022, 12:34 PM
