Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Tanzania's president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Friday met Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, state news agency Wam reported.

They discussed strengthening ties, particularly in investment and economic and development areas.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi saw Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Hassan exchange views on regional and international issues and the UAE's successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Tanzania for supporting the UAE and its condemnation of the recent Houthi attacks against the country.

Ms Hassan said Tanzania was keen to boost links with the UAE and praised the development and humanitarian support provided by the Emirates' to her country.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood also met Ms Hassan.

Sheikha Fatima and Ms Hassan discussed their cooperation in the areas of the family, childhood and women’s empowerment.

Ms Hassan commended the pioneering role of Sheikha Fatima in empowering women, protecting children and promoting the role of the family.

She also noted the importance of the "Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative" held in partnership with UN Women, the United Nations entity for gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The initiative aims to train and build women's capacities in the military, security and peace sectors.