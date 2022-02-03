Abu Dhabi Fifa Club World Cup: do I need to be fully vaccinated to attend?

Fans attending the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi will be required to show their green status on the Al Hosn app and a negative result from a test taken no more than 48 hours before entry.

Green status can be secured by fully vaccinated people who have received two doses of any approved Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE.

It also requires a booster shot six months after a second shot to stay active.

A PCR test needs to be taken every 14 days, as well.

Tourists can download the Al Hosn app and it will recognise and automatically synchronise their international vaccination certificates uploaded on the ICA app or website.

Those who do not have the app must have a double vaccination certificate and a negative PCR result from a test taken no more than 48 hours before a match.

Masks must be worn in the stadiums.

Children under the age of 12 do not need to be vaccinated but must follow all PCR and other safety rules.

Abu Dhabi will play host to the Club World Cup for the fifth time, following successful editions in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

The Club World Cup kicks off on Thursday when host representatives Al Jazira take on Tahiti’s AS Pirae at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. The tournament, which also features European champions Chelsea and reigning Asian Champions League holders Al Hilal, runs until February 12.

CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly land in Abu Dhabi ahead of FIFA Club World Cup. Photo: CAF

Entry rules for World Cup in Qatar

The same rules are expected to apply for the World Cup in Qatar that gets under way in November.

Last year, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid Al Thani said all ticket holders must be vaccinated to attend the games.

“Currently, all ticket holders are required to be fully vaccinated,” read a statement on the event’s website.

“International travellers should check the travel advice from your chosen airline and your country's government, and follow the guidelines from the State of Qatar's Ministry of Public Health.”

The website also said anyone taking public transport, including the use of taxis, must wear a mask at all times and onboard capacity will be reduced to ensure space for social distancing.

Everyone entering Qatar must download the Ehteraz app which, much like the UAE’s Al Hosn app, allows the user to show proof they have had a recent Covid-19 test.

A green status on the app is required to be admitted into the stadiums.

“Your temperature may be taken before entering the stadium and boarding public transport systems,” the event’s website stated.

“You may also be asked to show the status of your Ehteraz app.

“Anyone not able to show a green coloured Ehteraz will not be allowed to travel on public transport and may not be able to access on-demand transport, so please ensure your phone battery is fully charged.”

Fifa also released a statement regarding the Covid-19 restrictions during the World Cup in Qatar.

“Fifa and Qatar are committed to putting health first. Qatar will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” said a representative.

“All attendees must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities and the latest guidance from the Ministry of Public Health.

“Full information on Covid-19 safety measures will be communicated in advance of the tournament.”