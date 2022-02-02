Al Ahly manager Pitso Mosimane tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Fifa Club World Cup

Al Ahly manager Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for Covid-19 days out from his team’s opening match at the Fifa Club World Cup.

The African champions confirmed the news on Wednesday, stating that Mosimane’s condition is stable and that he is now self-isolating in his hotel room in the capital.

READ MORE Al Ahly begin preparations for Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi

Ahly arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday night ahead of their second-round match against Mexico’s Monterrey this weekend. The club said the squad will return to training on Wednesday night at Zayed Sports City.

A statement on the Ahly website on Wednesday read: “Ahmed Abu Abla, the team’s doctor, stated that Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly head coach, tested positive for Covid-19. Abu Abla said that Mosimane underwent another Covid-19 test today. The team’s doctor added that our coach’s condition is stable and he is currently self-isolated.”

Ahly kick off their seventh appearance in the Club World Cup on Saturday against Concacaf champions Monterrey at Al Nahyan Stadium. The winner then progresses to next week’s semi-final, where they face Brazilian side Palmeiras, the 2021 Copa Libertadores winners.

Held in Abu Dhabi for the fifth time, the Club World Cup begins on Thursday, when UAE champions Al Jazira host Tahiti’s AS Pirae at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. The winners of that match then meet Asian champions Al Hilal, with English Premier League side Chelsea awaiting the victors in the last four.