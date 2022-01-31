Tahiti's AS Pirae touch down in UAE ahead of Fifa Club World Cup opener in Abu Dhabi

Tahiti Ligue 1 champions AS Pirae have arrived in the UAE ahead of Thursday’s Fifa Club World Cup opener against Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi.

The Tahitian side, selected to represent the Oceania Football Confederation in the February 3-12 event, touched down in Dubai on Sunday night.

Competing for the first time in the Club World Cup, AS Pirae face reigning UAE champions Jazira at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, with the winner progressing to the second-round fixture against 2021 Asian Champions League winners Al Hilal. Whoever comes out top in that goes on the meet Premier League side Chelsea in the semi-final on February 9.

In the other side of the draw, African champions Al Ahly of Egypt go up against Mexico’s Monterrey on Saturday at Al Nahyan Stadium, with the winner progressing to a last-four encounter with Brazil’s Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras on February 8.

The final takes place at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium four days later. Abu Dhabi plays host to the Club World Cup for the fifth time following the 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018 events.