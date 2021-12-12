Israeli prime minister arrives in UAE for start of official visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the UAE on Sunday for the start of a landmark visit.

He was welcomed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Also in attendance for the Israeli prime minister's arrival were Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, and Amir Hayek, Israel's ambassador to the UAE.

The two nations formalised relations last year, paving the way for what is the first official trip to the UAE made by an Israeli prime minister.

The visit came after a letter of invitation was personally delivered to Mr Bennett in October on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed by Mohamed Al Khaja, the UAE's Ambassador to Israel.

Mr Al Khaja conveyed the best wishes of the UAE leadership during that meeting.

"Steps towards peace continue and relations are getting stronger for the sake of our people and future generations," said the envoy.

Mr Al Khaja was appointed the UAE's first ambassador to Israel in February as part of ongoing efforts to forge closer links between the countries.

Since the UAE formally established ties with Israel, through the signing of the Abraham Accords in September last year, much work has been done to bolster a flourishing friendship.

Earlier this year, the UAE Cabinet approved the opening of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel's Foreign Ministry previously said it opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi with the arrival of the country's envoy, Eitan Naeh.

The two nation's have strengthened bonds in a variety of sectors, from culture to trade.

In September, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was named the recipient of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy's Scholar-Statesman Award in recognition of his role in cementing the Abraham Accords.

The institute made the announcement on the anniversary of the historic agreements.

The institute praised Sheikh Mohamed’s “leadership in securing the breakthrough peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel as well as his commitment to expanding religious tolerance at home".

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohamed was congratulated on the success of the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations during a call from Isaac Herzog, President of Israel.

Mr Herzog wished the UAE leadership and its people further progress and prosperity and expressed his hope that relations between the countries will continue to develop.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his thanks to Mr Herzog for his warm remarks and called for the nations to continue to co-operate for the good of both and for the region at large.