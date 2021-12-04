Sheikh Mohamed congratulated on UAE's Golden Jubilee in call with Israeli president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was congratulated on the UAE's Golden Jubilee by Isaac Herzog, President of Israel.

Mr Herzog wished the UAE leadership and its people further progress and prosperity in a phone call to Sheikh Mohamed.

He expressed his hope that relations between the countries will continue to develop.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his thanks to Mr Herzog for his warm remarks and called for the nations to continue to co-operate for the good of both and for the region at large.

The UAE formally established ties with Israel in September last year under the Abraham Accords.

The two countries since have forged links in a number of sectors, including progress in trade and culture.

Sheikh Mohamed last month received the Washington Institute for Near East Policy's most prestigious award in recognition of his role in cementing the Abraham Accords.

In New York, the Washington Institute presented its highest honour, the Scholar-Statesman Award, to Sheikh Mohamed for his leadership in securing peace with Israel last year and for fostering religious tolerance.

