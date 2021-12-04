Sheikh Mohamed congratulated on UAE's Golden Jubilee in call with Israeli president

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces discusses National Day celebrations with Isaac Herzog

OFFICIAL APPROVED PORTRAIT. ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - May 29, 2016: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE (C) awaits the arrival of HE Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of Mauritania (not shown) at the Presidential Airport. ( Mohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi )
The National
Dec 4, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was congratulated on the UAE's Golden Jubilee by Isaac Herzog, President of Israel.

Mr Herzog wished the UAE leadership and its people further progress and prosperity in a phone call to Sheikh Mohamed.

He expressed his hope that relations between the countries will continue to develop.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives prestigious US award for the Abraham Accords

Sheikh Mohamed offered his thanks to Mr Herzog for his warm remarks and called for the nations to continue to co-operate for the good of both and for the region at large.

The UAE formally established ties with Israel in September last year under the Abraham Accords.

The two countries since have forged links in a number of sectors, including progress in trade and culture.

Sheikh Mohamed last month received the Washington Institute for Near East Policy's most prestigious award in recognition of his role in cementing the Abraham Accords.

In New York, the Washington Institute presented its highest honour, the Scholar-Statesman Award, to Sheikh Mohamed for his leadership in securing peace with Israel last year and for fostering religious tolerance.

Pictured bottom, left to right, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attend the official 50th UAE National Day celebrations, at Hatta Dam. All photos: Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Updated: December 4th 2021, 5:09 PM
