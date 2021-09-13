Abraham Accords ‘ignited’ interest among everyday citizens

The agreements were signed between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in Washington on September 15 last year. Bloomberg

Diplomats from the UAE, Israel, the US and other nations marked the anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords on Monday, saying the normalisation deal boosted prospects for peace in the Middle East.

Speaking at an event in New York, Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s ambassador to the UN, said last year’s deals to normalise ties between Israel, the UAE and other Arab countries had already created bonds between ordinary Israelis and Emiratis.

“What we have been inspired to witness is how the creativity and the curiosity of our people truly ignited,” Ms Nusseibeh said at an event in a Jewish museum in lower Manhattan.

“Once these political impediments were removed, Emiratis and Israelis have not lost any time in finding each other online, exploring and embracing our respective cultures.”

The agreements were signed between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in Washington on September 15 last year, opening the door for diplomatic, trade, travel and business ties between those countries. Morocco and Sudan have also since normalised ties with Israel.

Read More Diplomat tells of joy as first Israeli is born in UAE since the Abraham Accords

The deals were hailed by leaders, including then-US president Donald Trump, as a step towards forging peace in the Middle East, though some Palestinians see better Arab-Israeli ties as undermining their prospects for their own potential future state.

At the same event, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Washington’s UN envoy, said the accords have since progressed from “ink on a page to concrete improvements between countries”.

“Peace begets peace and friendships begets relationships,” said Ms Thomas-Greenfield.

“We want to build on this model and replicate this success.”

The event also featured comments from Israel’s US and UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan, and the UN ambassadors for Bahrain and Morocco, Jamal Al Rowaiei and Omar Hilale.

The moderate countries in the Middle East must unite to tackle our shared challenges, such as climate change, and form a regional alliance to confront our shared threats, first and foremost, Iran. 6/7 — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) September 13, 2021

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)