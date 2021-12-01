UAE reveals official song for Golden Jubilee

The UAE has revealed its official song for the Golden Jubilee.
The song is called Hathi Al Emarat which translates to "This is the UAE".
It reflects on the country's achievements over the past five decades, emphasising a love of the land and national pride.
It plays one part in a series of musical performances which are planned for National Day celebrations in Hatta on December 2.
The song was written by Rashed Sharar and composed by Mohammed Al Ahmed and is performed by the UAE Choir Group.
The track will also be shared with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Etisalat and du so you may hear the familiar tune while on hold.
Song lyrics:
This the UAE as the world celebrates it
Its seas, cities and its endless deserts
For 50 years … its beauty encompassed in
Its earth … celebrated … glorified
Its name brings joy to those who utter it
Today, its name is engraved in space
The Moon greets it every night with love
And dawn brings it every morning a new hope
Its land once equated with authenticity
Its soil is fragrant, sweet-scented.
It assumes its position centre stage
Under a leader who governed by moral codes and tenets
Its love found its place in people’s hearts
Its number-one position is echoed in the four corners of the world
Pride of Arabs, its love overflows with abundance
Chivalry is at its essence, synonymous to its name
This is the UAE. May it proposer and continue to
Be a land of love from its east to its west.