UAE reveals official song for Golden Jubilee

The UAE has revealed its official song for the Golden Jubilee.

The song is called Hathi Al Emarat which translates to "This is the UAE".

It reflects on the country's achievements over the past five decades, emphasising a love of the land and national pride.

It plays one part in a series of musical performances which are planned for National Day celebrations in Hatta on December 2.

The song was written by Rashed Sharar and composed by Mohammed Al Ahmed and is performed by the UAE Choir Group.

The track will also be shared with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Etisalat and du so you may hear the familiar tune while on hold.

Song lyrics:

This the UAE as the world celebrates it

Its seas, cities and its endless deserts

For 50 years … its beauty encompassed in

Its earth … celebrated … glorified

Its name brings joy to those who utter it

Today, its name is engraved in space

The Moon greets it every night with love

And dawn brings it every morning a new hope

Its land once equated with authenticity

Its soil is fragrant, sweet-scented.

It assumes its position centre stage

Under a leader who governed by moral codes and tenets

Its love found its place in people’s hearts

Its number-one position is echoed in the four corners of the world

Pride of Arabs, its love overflows with abundance

Chivalry is at its essence, synonymous to its name

This is the UAE. May it proposer and continue to

Be a land of love from its east to its west.

