UAE at 50: Tickets sold out for first National Day public show at Hatta

Floating theatrical experience will take viewers on journey through country's history

Neil Halligan
Nov 29, 2021

The first day of the public theatrical shows marking the UAE's Golden Jubilee at Hatta has sold out, organisers announced.

The UAE's official 50th National Day celebrations will take place in Hatta on December 2 with a stage performance that will be broadcast live on December 2 at 5.30pm.

The theatrical experience will take viewers on a journey through the UAE's history in the lead up to the creation of the union and across the 50 years that followed.

The creative performance will take place on a floating stage within a special lake built in the middle of Hatta Dam, surrounded by the Hajar mountains. The display will focus on the deep connections between people, nature and technology in the Emirates.

Specially composed songs and poetry, fireworks, light displays and water projections will add to the sense of occasion.

A limited number of tickets are available to visit Hatta and see the show. The first day of the public shows — December 4 — is sold out but a number are available for shows from December 5 to 12 via the UAE National Day website.

Proof of two vaccinations or a negative PCR test taken within the 72 hours before the event is required to attend.

Updated: November 29th 2021, 4:15 PM
