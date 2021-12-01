National Day pride as schools celebrate UAE's Golden Jubilee

Tens of thousands of school pupils will join the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations this week.

Schools across the Emirates have turned party planners to develop a series of engaging activities in honour of the milestone 50th National Day.

Dubai English Speaking School, one of the few in the emirate to predate the country, is launching an alumni book project featuring stories from its first pupils in 1963 through to its current sixth-form group.

The book will chronicle life in the Emirates and the school half a century ago.

The school will also stage two days of activities featuring food, falcons, henna, music, competitions and exhibitions in honour of the birthday of the nation.

Double delight for one of UAE’s oldest schools

The Indian High Group of Schools celebrated the UAE’s golden jubilee with year-long initiatives, activities, and grand celebrations across its three campuses. Courtesy: The Indian High Group of Schools

The Indian High Group of Schools had plenty of reasons to rejoice this year.

As well as preparing for the Golden Jubilee, the school is enjoying its Diamond Jubilee as well. Staff, parents and pupils have joined forces to chart the nation's rise over the decades.

The school group organised year-long initiatives across its three campuses under the '60 at 50' banner. Seven ceremonies were staged in recognition of each of the emirates.

Parents and pupils let their creativity roam to create a graffiti wall which depicted monumental events in the UAE and the school's history.

The school also dedicated 50 days to celebrating 50 milestones of the country. There were quizzes and cultural fests, displays, and celebrations organised which focused on the events and people in the UAE.

At the school, 50 community workers will be invited throughout December at various events to help pupils learn the importance of respecting all members of society.

A group of pupils will also compile a multimedia treasure trove of videos, audio, pictures and text to show why they love to live in the UAE.

College provides a golden future

Brighton College Dubai has launched a full scholarship for its sixth form for the Golden Jubilee year.

One outstanding applicant will be selected to receive full tuition funding for both Year 12 and Year 13. The school has also rolled out two more scholarships for 50 per cent and 25 per cent for its sixth form.

Applications are now open, and the successful candidate can join as soon as January 2022.

More than 120,000 mark golden era at Gems

Gems Education schools have organised 430 National Day initiatives, projects and activities, led by more than 122,000 pupils, according to the group.

“Gems Education has been embracing the UAE’s rich traditions and culture since 1959, and our students have joined the march to the Golden Jubilee since the beginning of the year,” Sunny Varkey, founder and chairman of Gems Education, said.

The celebrations included carnivals and parades with traditional Emirati food stalls, music performances, dances, art exhibitions showcasing work by pupils, parents and staff, and writing competitions.

Paying homage to Emirati culture

Zayed Crew is a pupil-led body at Dwight School Dubai which aims to raise awareness of Emirati culture within the school.

Members will take the lead in organising events for the National Day in the school, including making presentations about the culture, food, and history of the seven emirates.

Zayed Crew led the ceremony, including the formal address and raising the flag themselves, on UAE flag day earlier this month.

The school started the group to help pupils to build their confidence and develop leadership skills.