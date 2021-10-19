Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed invites Israeli Prime Minister to visit UAE

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit the UAE to further boost growing ties between the nations.

A letter of invitation was personally delivered to Mr Bennett on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed by Mohamed Al Khaja, the UAE's Ambassador to Israel.

Mr Al Khaja conveyed the best wishes of the UAE leadership during the meeting.

"Steps towards peace continue and relations are getting stronger for the sake of our people and future generations," said the envoy.

Mr Al Khaja was appointed the UAE's first ambassador to Israel in February as part of ongoing efforts to forge closer links between the countries.

Since the UAE formally established ties with Israel, through the signing of the landmark Abraham Accord in September last year, much work has been done to bolster a flourishing friendship.

Earlier this year, the UAE Cabinet approved the opening of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel's Foreign Ministry previously said it opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi with the arrival of the country's envoy, Eitan Naeh.

In September, Sheikh Mohamed was been named the recipient of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy's Scholar-Statesman Award in recognition of his role in cementing the Abraham Accords.

The institute made the announcement on the anniversary of the historic agreements.

In its press release, the institute mentioned Sheikh Mohamed’s “leadership in securing the breakthrough peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel as well as his commitment to expanding religious tolerance at home".