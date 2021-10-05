UAE authorises booster shot of Pfizer-Biontech and Sputnik for those over 60

The UAE has authorised emergency use of booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for some residents.

Booster shots are set to be given six months after the second dose.

The move came during the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday.

The groups that should take a booster shot are senior citizens, residents above 60 years, people with chronic diseases, individuals at risk of complications (aged 50-59), and people receiving long-term health care (aged 18 years and above).

Health Sector: As part of the national vaccination campaign efforts, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the emergency use of the booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines.

It does not apply to the groups who have received Pfizer-BioNTech or Sputnik booster doses after being fully vaccinated with Sinopharm.

