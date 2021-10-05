UAE authorises booster shot of Pfizer-Biontech and Sputnik for those over 60

The UAE has authorised emergency use of booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for some residents.
Booster shots are set to be given six months after the second dose.
The move came during the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday.
The groups that should take a booster shot are senior citizens, residents above 60 years, people with chronic diseases, individuals at risk of complications (aged 50-59), and people receiving long-term health care (aged 18 years and above).
It does not apply to the groups who have received Pfizer-BioNTech or Sputnik booster doses after being fully vaccinated with Sinopharm.
More to follow
Updated: October 5th 2021, 2:12 PM