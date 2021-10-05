UAE authorises booster shot of Pfizer-Biontech and Sputnik for those over 60

Booster shots will be given six months after the second dose

epa08900982 A handout photo made available by the Dubai Government of Media Office shows a medical staff preparing a Vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 December 2020. The Gulf emirate of Dubai has started to give the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to people on 23 December 2020. EPA/DUBAI GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
The National
Oct 5, 2021

The UAE has authorised emergency use of booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for some residents.

Booster shots are set to be given six months after the second dose.

The move came during the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday.

The groups that should take a booster shot are senior citizens, residents above 60 years, people with chronic diseases, individuals at risk of complications (aged 50-59), and people receiving long-term health care (aged 18 years and above).

It does not apply to the groups who have received Pfizer-BioNTech or Sputnik booster doses after being fully vaccinated with Sinopharm.

More to follow

Updated: October 5th 2021, 2:12 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE authorises booster shot of Pfizer-Biontech and Sputnik for those over 60
An image that illustrates this article Vanuatu to build trade links at Expo after tourism hit by Covid-19
An image that illustrates this article Three pioneering Abu Dhabi teachers honoured for role during pandemic
An image that illustrates this article Vaccination rates to determine Abu Dhabi schools' safety measures