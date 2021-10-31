UAE approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Protection has approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11.

The approval was granted after clinical studies indicated the vaccine provided a strong and safe immune response for children, state news agency Wam reported.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for public health, said the decision to approve the vaccine for young children showed the priority the country placed on community health.

Dr Al Rand said the good results achieved by the national vaccination campaign had helped the country to move towards recovery and a return to normality.

The ministry also announced that booster doses would be given to people with chronic diseases who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines.

The UAE reported 81 new cases of Covid-19 and 118 recoveries on Sunday.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority said 287,876 PCR tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, taking the number of tests past 93 million.

The number of cases since the start of the pandemic early last year is 739,905, with 734,132 recoveries.

Health officials said no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours and the death toll stayed at 2,136.