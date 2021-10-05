UAE records 176 new Covid-19 cases in lowest daily tally for 14 months

Another 258 people recovered from the virus in latest 24-hour reporting period

Chris Maxwell
Oct 5, 2021

The UAE recorded 176 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its tally to 737,073.

Another 258 people overcame the virus, as the number of recoveries climbed to 730,093.

One patient died, raising the death toll to 2,104.

Read More
Latest on Covid-19

The latest infections, which represent the lowest daily figure since August 3 last year, were detected when an additional 364,265 tests were carried out.

More than 85.5 million PCR tests have been conducted since the outbreak began.

More than 20 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public since December.

Mass screening and vaccination strategies have been key to driving down case numbers, which were hovering at about 2,000 a day as recently as June.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways plans to hire 1,000 cabin crew in a major recruitment drive.

The Abu Dhabi airline is scaling up operations on the back of a recovery in travel demand.

For about six weeks, starting on October 11, Etihad will hold recruitment days in 10 cities across the UAE, Middle East and Europe.

They will be held in countries including Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, the airline said on Monday.

“Etihad is in a position to be able to start hiring cabin crew again,” said Capt Jihad Matta, head of crew performance and support at Etihad Airways.

"In each of these cities, we will be looking for candidates who have a passion for delivering exceptional customer service. We are looking for individuals who will help grow our business."

Updated: October 5th 2021, 10:49 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Vaccination rates to determine Abu Dhabi schools' safety measures
An image that illustrates this article UAE records lowest daily tally of new Covid-19 cases in 14 months
An image that illustrates this article What are the UK travel rules?
An image that illustrates this article Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech shot very effective against hospital admission for six months