UAE records 176 new Covid-19 cases in lowest daily tally for 14 months

The UAE recorded 176 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its tally to 737,073.

Another 258 people overcame the virus, as the number of recoveries climbed to 730,093.

One patient died, raising the death toll to 2,104.

The latest infections, which represent the lowest daily figure since August 3 last year, were detected when an additional 364,265 tests were carried out.

More than 85.5 million PCR tests have been conducted since the outbreak began.

More than 20 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public since December.

Mass screening and vaccination strategies have been key to driving down case numbers, which were hovering at about 2,000 a day as recently as June.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways plans to hire 1,000 cabin crew in a major recruitment drive.

The Abu Dhabi airline is scaling up operations on the back of a recovery in travel demand.

For about six weeks, starting on October 11, Etihad will hold recruitment days in 10 cities across the UAE, Middle East and Europe.

They will be held in countries including Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, the airline said on Monday.

“Etihad is in a position to be able to start hiring cabin crew again,” said Capt Jihad Matta, head of crew performance and support at Etihad Airways.

"In each of these cities, we will be looking for candidates who have a passion for delivering exceptional customer service. We are looking for individuals who will help grow our business."