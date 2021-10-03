Cyclone Shaheen: UAE ready as storm moves towards east coast

UAE authorities are at maximum readiness after Cyclone Shaheen made landfall in Oman on Sunday and was due to move over the Emirates on Monday.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to the UAE’s east coast from Sunday night, with torrential rain expected in Al Ain, but forecasters say it will weaken by Monday evening.

A briefing by the UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) on Sunday set out the measures in place to mitigate the effects of the cyclone.

Police are patrolling coastlines, wadis and mountains, and residents have been told to avoid these areas, and all schools, universities and colleges that could be affected have moved temporarily to distance learning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation has also been in touch with Emiratis in Oman and provided all necessary information regarding returning to the UAE.

Authorities have also ensured the safety of buses carrying staff to and from their places of work.

“The storm can reach wind speeds of between 120 and 140 kilometres per hour,” an NCM forecaster said.

Cyclone Shaheen is moving on to the Omani coast and is expected to make landfall north of the capital, Muscat, late on Sunday.

It has already brought torrential rain and high winds to Oman, which is expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

Forecasters say the cyclone would carry winds of up to 110kph as it approached Muscat.

Heavy rain is forecast for Al Ain and the eastern UAE coast overnight and into Monday.

Some schools in the northern and eastern parts of the country have been told to resume remote learning temporarily.

All pupils in Al Ain, for instance, will study from home until Tuesday.

Expo 2020 Dubai officials say they are keeping a close eye on the weather.

Expo spokeswoman Sconaid McGeachin said the team would issue advisories to the public if heavy wind and rain struck the emirate.

Cyclone Shaheen is expected to weaken significantly after landfall. It is set to leave the UAE on Monday.

People have been urged to follow official news sources and not to spread rumours.