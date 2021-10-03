Cyclone Shaheen safety precautions prompt remote learning for pupils in north-east of UAE

As Cyclone Shaheen edges closer to land, some schools in the northern and eastern parts of the UAE have been told to return to remote learning.

Cyclone Shaheen is currently in the Gulf of Oman with the centre of the storm being 250 kilometres from the coast of Fujairah, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

All schools in Al Ain will be return to remote learning until the end of the school day on Tuesday, October 5.

Due to current weather conditions, all educational institutions in Al Ain will activate distance learning on Monday, 4 October and Tuesday, 5 October. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) October 3, 2021

The Emirates Schools Establishment also informed all public schools in Fujairah, Hatta, Dubai, Sharjah’s eastern region, and the southern region of Ras Al Khaimah that lessons were to be moved online for two days starting Sunday to avoid putting children at risk.

Schools in Ajman’s Masfout, Muzeirah and Al Manama areas were also told to halt in-person classes until Tuesday.

In Sharjah, private nurseries and schools in Khor Fakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al Hisn received the same instructions.

Quote We are working in co-ordination with municipalities and other authorities and have set up evacuation plans as a precautionary measure Sharjah Police

“Private schools and nurseries located in the eastern part of the emirate, which includes cities of Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn, will shift to online education on Sunday and Monday,” Sharjah Private Education Authority said.

The education regulator said it will continue to monitor the situation closely with the relevant authorities.

Sharjah Police also said there would be increased patrols near beaches of the emirate’s eastern region.

“We are working in co-ordination with municipalities and other authorities and have set up evacuation plans as a precautionary measure,” Sharjah Police said.

An email addressed to parents in Fujairah said to check their school website or contact their school's administration for updates.

Police units in the Northern Emirates were positioned on beaches to deal with possible incidents caused by high waves. Ambulances and paramedics were made ready to respond to emergencies.

Local authorities have been piling sand on Fujairah beaches to help break strong waves.

The emirate’s emergency, crisis and disaster team ordered beachgoers and surfers to avoid swimming in the sea, saying those who did could face legal action.

In Kalba, Suleiman Al Zaabi, chairman of the city’s municipal council, said high waves had already washed away some of the sand piles brought from Al Hamriyah area.

“But all preparations are in place to ensure we have everything under control while also a number of shelters have been allocated just in case,” he said.

The Department of Housing in Sharjah said a number of homes and furnished apartments in hotels had been prepared in case residents were displaced by the storm.

“We aim to find quick solutions to secure housing for people whose homes are damaged due to similar conditions like these were are witnessing now,” said director of temporary housing in Sharjah, Ahmad Al Naqbi.

“A large number of hotel rooms in the areas exposed to the storm have been made ready.”