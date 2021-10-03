Cyclone Shaheen: UAE on high alert as storm churns towards east coast

UAE authorities are at maximum readiness after Cyclone Shaheen made landfall in Oman on Sunday and was due to move over the Emirates on Monday.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to the UAE's east coast from Sunday night - with torrential rain expected in Al Ain - but forecasters say the storm will weaken by Monday evening.

A briefing by the UAE's National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Sunday outlined the measures put in place to mitigate the effects of the cyclone.

Police are patrolling coastlines, wadis and mountains, and residents have been told to avoid these areas; all schools, universities and institutes that could be affected have moved temporarily to distance learning; and the National Centre of Meteorology is monitoring the storm around the clock.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, meanwhile, has also offered to bring any Emiratis in Oman back to the country, the briefing heard.

Authorities have also ensured the safety of buses carrying workers to and from work sites.

"The storm can reach wind speeds of between 120kph and 140kph," an NCM forecaster told the briefing.

Cyclone Shaheen is moving onto the Omani coast and is expected to make landfall north of the capital, Muscat, late on Sunday.

The storm has already brought torrential rain and high winds to Oman, which is expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

Forecasters say the cyclone would carry winds of up to 110kph as it approached Muscat.

Heavy rain is forecast for Al Ain and the UAE's east coast overnight and into Monday.

Some schools in the northern and eastern parts of the UAE have been told to return to remote learning.

All schools in Al Ain, for example, will return to remote learning until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Expo 2020 Dubai officials say they are keeping a close eye on the weather.

Expo spokeswoman Sconaid McGeachin said the team would issue advisories to the public if heavy wind and rain struck parts of Dubai.

Cycline Shaheen is expected to weaken significantly after landfall and is set to leave the UAE on Monday.

People have been urged to follow official news sources and not to spread rumours.