Cyclone Shaheen prompts Expo 2020 Dubai officials to monitor situation

Expo 2020 Dubai officials say they are keeping a close eye on the weather after Cyclone Shaheen hit Oman on Sunday.

Expo spokeswoman Sconaid McGeachin said the team would issue advisories to the public if heavy wind and rain struck parts of Dubai.

“We understand that, later this afternoon, it may hit the Al Ain area and [other parts of] the UAE," she said.

"So yes, please do follow what is going on in case there are any closures to certain parts of the [Expo] site or any effects to visitors coming in.”

High waves break on a seaside promenade in Muscat as Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman. Rescue teams had to help dozens of people leave their homes in some coastal areas. All photos: AFP

When the world’s fair held a test event last week, Ms McGeachin said the site was hit by a sandstorm that tore through the city, so the team has already dealt with the fallout from bad weather.

Although vast areas of the Dubai South site are open to the elements, Expo's pavilions and covered areas offer shelter from wind and rain.

At a televised briefing by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority on Saturday night, forecasters said the coast around Fujairah, along with Al Ain, would be worst affected.

High winds from the cyclone will be felt on land at about noon in Fujairah and Al Ain, which is expected to experience significant rainfall, said Mohamed Al Abri from the National Centre of Meteorology.

Al Ain city, the area between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and the area between Dubai and Al Ain will be the worst affected when the storm moves south-west.