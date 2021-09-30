UAE landmarks go yellow for Expo 2020 Dubai

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Some of the UAE's most famous attractions have been bathed in yellow ahead of the grand opening of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai's Burj Al Arab looked more striking than ever after being lit up in the vibrant colour on Wednesday evening.

Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace was also resplendent in yellow as anticipation grows for the start of the global extravaganza.

The Dubai Frame, the Coca-Cola Arena, Etihad Arena and Ferrari World also turned golden for the big occasion. The striking colour is also being used for the Expo 2020 passport.

Read More Countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

The Middle East's first world's fair has been years in the making.

That wait was extended for another year due to Covid-19, but showtime will finally arrive on Friday.

Billed the 'Greatest Show on Earth', Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to welcome millions of visitors from all over the world during its six-month run.

It will play host to 191 countries, all celebrating their culture and customs, and displaying their innovation and expertise.

Dozens of live shows will be held every day across the sprawling site, ensuring no two visits will be the same.

A star-studded ceremony on Thursday evening will act as a fitting curtain-raiser for the mega event.

The show will include performances from opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day, platinum-selling British pop star Ellie Goulding, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and four-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo.

Regional artists, including the "Artist of Arabs" Mohammed Abdu, Emirati singing sensation Ahlam Alshamsi and Emirati artist and Expo 2020 Dubai ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi, a trendsetter on the Khaleeji music scene in the Middle East, will also perform.

Global viewers can watch the opening ceremony live on virtualexpo.world and Expo TV from 7.30pm GST.

The National will also be livestreaming the event from its website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.