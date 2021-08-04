When is the UAE's next public holiday in 2021? Islamic new year dates announced

People go to the beach during Eid Al Adha bank holiday in Dubai

UAE residents will get another long weekend next week.

The government said Thursday, August 12 will be a public holiday across the country.

The holiday marks the beginning of the new Islamic year 1442. It marks the day on which the Prophet Mohammed migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

The islamic calendar is lunar, which is why it does not correspond with the Gregorian calendar.

Muslims do not mark Islamic New Year with public celebrations or events. Hotels and bars have previously been told to refrain from serving alcohol and hosting live entertainment.

How many public holidays are left in 2021?

There are several public holidays remaining in 2021 - including major celebrations for the country's 50th anniversary.

Prophet's Birthday - the next public holiday is expected to be the Prophet's Birthday, likely around October 18-19. The holiday is usually one day.

Commemoration Day - previously known as Martyrs' Day, the occasion celebrates people who have lost their lives serving their country. It will take place on Tuesday, November 30.

National Day - major celebrations for the country's 50th anniversary are expected. December 2 will be a public holiday.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

